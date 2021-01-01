Sorry! We Couldn't Find That Article :-(
The requested article or page wasn't found, it may have moved or been deleted.
We've logged this thanks - other Cyprus news & options:
Most Read News Today
-
Lifeguards call on authorities to stop cutting corners...
A 60-year-old woman drowned at Protaras beach on Friday, Cyprus’ committee of professional lifeguards said...
-
Vehicle driving on opposite lane leaves four injured
Four people were injured in a car accident after a vehicle was driving on the opposite lane, police said...
-
Coronavirus: two deaths, 727 people test positive on...
The health ministry announced two deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday and that 727 more people had tested...
-
We’re no traitors say Varosha refugees
Opening up part of Varosha leaves refugees in a terrible quandary Instead of the government stopping...
-
New protest outside justice ministry
Due to a new protest on Sunday against the SafePass, police blocked off some sections of Athalassa Avenue...
-
Hotels struggle as little ‘pick up’ from the UK
With an expected boost in bookings not seen, industry professionals are now hoping to just break even...
-
Britain reports 29,173 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lower...
Britain reported 29,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a fall from 31,795 a day earlier, while the...
-
What did you do in the pandemic?
It was entirely appropriate that the biggest demonstration in a week when the black anniversaries of the...
View News Timeline | View Today's Latest News