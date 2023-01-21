3+2 arrested for possession of Molotov bombs

59 minutes ago In-Cyprus Cool

Click For Larger Image & Read More
3+2 arrested for possession of Molotov bombs
 © In-Cyprus 2023
The Police on Friday arrested three persons on the basis of court warrants to facilitate investigations into an ongoing case of finding explosives and an assault weapon inside a vehicle in Famagusta province. They are...
Read More
Problem? Click here to read on In-Cyprus


Click to view: Cyprus News Headlines Today - Live

Article automatically added to our system on Saturday, January 21, 2023

 3+2 arrested for possession of Molotov bombs


Contents of this article including associated images are © In-Cyprus 2023
Views & opinions expressed are those of the author and/or In-Cyprus .

  You May Also Like

  Latest from In-Cyprus

  Have Your Say On The News

Article Tags: #arrested   #possession   #molotov   #bombs  


Advertise Here

  Popular Today


  Trending Cyprus News

3 Days | Week | Month

  Trending News Topics

Ukraine |  Golden Passport |  University |  Snow |  Brexit |  Golf |  Arrivals |  Church |  Syria |  Seal |  Filipina |  Missing |  Varosha |  Vaccination |  Forest Fires |  Coronavirus

  Handy Cyprus Links

  About News In Cyprus

News CyprusBringing together Cyprus News online from hundreds of reputable news sources across the web! Constantly updating news 24/7

Breaking Cyprus News in English & Greek plus Weather, Jobs, Cams, Videos and much more...

All Cyprus News at your fingertips on your desktop, tablet or mobile... Read more Cyprus News

  OUR Site Pages

Local News | Cyprus News In English | Κύπρος ειδήσεις στα ελληνικά | Todays News
All Rights Reserved - © 2023 News In Cyprus | Online Cyprus News Live
Online Merchants Ltd - All ® Trademarks Acknowledged - Cyprus Newspapers - Cookie Policy

Powered By Cyprus News