Three people died from coronavirus on Sunday as the ministry reported 1,813 new Covid cases. The three deaths bring to 712 the total number who have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Of all deaths 447 were men and 265 women. The three latest deaths refer to three women, aged 76, 85 and 84, two of which died on Sunday and one on Saturday, all in the Limassol hospital.

Meanwhile there are 238 patients in hospital, of which 76 are in a serious condition. Of the serious cases, 27 are intubated, four are in ICU but not on a ventilator and 45 are in a high dependency unit. Among all...