British health minister Sajid Javid apologised for and deleted a tweet urging people to take a COVID-19 vaccine and not to “cower” from the virus, saying he had made “a poor choice of word”.

Javid, who replaced Matt Hancock as health minister last month after his predecessor stepped down for breaking COVID rules by kissing an aide in his office, had been criticised for using the word “cower” when tens of thousands in Britain have died from the virus and many are trying to keep safe.

Britain, which has one of the highest official COVID death tolls, has shifted its...