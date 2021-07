It will take 20 years to repay borrowings by the UK government for pandemic spending, reports released on Friday showed.

The British government will be exposed to financial risks from its £372 billion pandemic spending for decades, according to lawmakers’ reports on Sunday that also said more than £2 billion had been spent on unusable protective equipment.

The ongoing risk to the taxpayer will run for 20 years on things like arts and culture recovery loans, let alone the other new risks that departments across government must quickly learn to manage, according to the report.

In two...